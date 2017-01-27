NCAAB USA Today Sports

WATCH: Oregon's Dillon Brooks Performs The Worst Flop In Basketball History

Dillon Brooks is a heck of a basketball player, but he’s a horrible actor. The Oregon star performed what has to be the worst flop in basketball history on Thursday night.

With the Ducks up 13 on Utah in the second half, Brooks squared up to defend Sedrick Barefield. He took a bit of an arm bar, waited, then dove backwards like he’d been shot by a cannon.

Check this out:

That is some upper-level Anderson Varejao stuff right there. He practically went full Vlade Divac. Someone needs to inform Mr. Brooks that Oscar nominations have already been announced.

The NCAA should start paying athletes solely so the Pac-12 can fine Dillon Brooks for this flop. It was atrocious.

