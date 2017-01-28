Chandler Parsons and CJ McCollum Engage in Twitter Flame War Over Airball Gif

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, 112-109. Chandler Parsons had 8 points and shot an airball. The Blazers tweeted a gif of Parsons shooting that airball. Parsons responded by telling them to enjoy the lottery. Memphis is currently #7 in the West and the Blazers are 1/2 game out of the 8-seed.

CJ McCollum then got involved, tweeting that Portland already won the lottery when Parsons chose not to sign with the Blazers. Parsons responded by saying he was actually the one who won the lottery. I’m not sure what that last one means. Was Parsons talking about the draft lottery or a metaphorical lottery? Either way, Parsons, 28, is averaging career-lows in everything this season.

To be fair, the NBA 3-point line is really, really far away from the basket. pic.twitter.com/dHusI9cHcW — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 28, 2017

@trailblazers good luck in the lottery show this year✊🏻 — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

We hit the lottery by not signing you https://t.co/eSiBaNT061 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 28, 2017