Chris Pronger Checked Justin Bieber During a Celebrity Game and the Picture's Amazing
By:
Kyle Koster | 57 minutes ago
Chris Pronger pinned Justin Bieber up against the boards during the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout. It was one of those moments bound to be burned into every sports fans’ memory. Who could possibly forget where they were when the 6-foot-6 Pronger capitalized on the opportunity to dominate the 5-foot-something pop star? Who could possibly forget the image below?
I know I’ll think of Pronger’s jubilant face and Bieber’s pained expression for years to come when times get tough.
Kyle Koster
Kyle is a senior writer for The Big Lead, a Michigan State alum and a recovering former member of the newspaper industry. Send criticism, constructive or otherwise, to kylekoster@gmail.com
