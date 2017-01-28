Chris Pronger Checked Justin Bieber During a Celebrity Game and the Picture's Amazing

Here's real life hero Chris Pronger risking his own brain functionality to put Justin Bieber's face into the boards. pic.twitter.com/lCBbyZ9Rnf — Brian Foran (@BForanNHL) January 28, 2017

Chris Pronger pinned Justin Bieber up against the boards during the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout. It was one of those moments bound to be burned into every sports fans’ memory. Who could possibly forget where they were when the 6-foot-6 Pronger capitalized on the opportunity to dominate the 5-foot-something pop star? Who could possibly forget the image below?

AP snapped an amazing photo of Chris Pronger squashing Justin Bieber into the boards: pic.twitter.com/hhykeHh5Oh — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 28, 2017

I know I’ll think of Pronger’s jubilant face and Bieber’s pained expression for years to come when times get tough.