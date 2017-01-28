USA Today Sports

Chris Pronger Checked Justin Bieber During a Celebrity Game and the Picture's Amazing

poses in the press room during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on April 3, 2016 in Inglewood, California.

Chris Pronger pinned Justin Bieber up against the boards during the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout. It was one of those moments bound to be burned into every sports fans’ memory. Who could possibly forget where they were when the 6-foot-6 Pronger capitalized on the opportunity to dominate the 5-foot-something pop star? Who could possibly forget the image below?

I know I’ll think of Pronger’s jubilant face and Bieber’s pained expression for years to come when times get tough.

