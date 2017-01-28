Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler Got Benched, Responded Poorly In Another Bulls Loss

Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were benched on Friday night following their criticisms of teammates earlier this week. Coach Fred Hoiberg made his two superstars come off the bench against the Miami Heat. His two superstars responded… poorly.

The Heat beat the Bulls, 100-88. Wade scored 15 points on 17 shots. Butler shot 1-of-13 from the field and scored 3 points in 33 minutes. Rajon Rondo, the guy with the good veterans, had 13 points, 7 assists, 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

Chicago is currently clinging to the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference. They face Joel Embiid’s Sixers on Sunday and then have a 6-game Western Conference road trip. Meanwhile, rookie Denzel Valentine is headed to the D-League for some minutes with the Windy City Bulls.