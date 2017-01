James Harden had his second 50-point triple-double of the season on Friday in a 123-118 win over the Sixers. Harden had 51 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It wasn’t quite the 53/16/17 game he had on New Year’s Eve, but it was still pretty good. Russell Westbrook is the only other guy in the last 30-or-so seasons to have a 50-point triple-double.

On the other side of the court, Joel Embiid had 32 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in 28 minutes.