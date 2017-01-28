NCAAB USA Today Sports

LSU's Skylar Mayes Throws Beautiful Pass to Wide-Open Player on Texas Tech Bench

This year’s LSU basketball team is not very good. Today’s loss to Texas Tech dropped the Tigers’ record to 9-11. Their struggle can be visually distilled down to this five-second clip of Skylar Mayes throwing a beautiful skip pass over the Red Raiders’ defense and into the hands of … a player on the Red Raiders bench. To be fair, the guy riding the pine was wide open.

