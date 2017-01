The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, snapping a 3-game losing streak. After a big basket the Cavs broadcasters threw it to sideline reporter Allie Clifton to find out what she picked up in the last huddle. She responded by saying, “Just masturbation.” Clifton immediately changed course, but still, what a slip of the tongue. And what a week for NBA sideline reporters and the male anatomy.