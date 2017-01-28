VIDEO: Georgia Tech Upset No. 14 Notre Dame On Layup Buzzer Beater

NCAAB USA Today Sports

Matt Farrell missed a jumper that would have given Notre Dame the lead with seconds remaining. Georgia Tech’s Tadric Jackson grabbed the rebound and found Josh Okogie who beat the buzzer for the layup. 62-60 Yellow Jackets.

The win was Georgia Tech’s second-straight Top 15 upset at home and third of the season. They are 13-8 (5-4 ACC). Possible tournament run in Josh Pastner’s first season?

