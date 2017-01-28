VIDEO: Jon Hamm Referenced "Sergei" Ovechkin at NHL 100 Gala

Celebrating its 100th anniversary, the NHL 100 Gala, honoring the league’s greatest players. Jon Hamm, mid-Washington Capitals monologue zinger, accidentally referenced “Sergei” Ovechkin instead of Alex.
Yeah, he totally ‘Sergei Ovechkin’ pic.twitter.com/I2eKXGJfCt
— Chase Kell (@chaser19) January 28, 2017
It was an innocent flub on Hamm’s part, though a bit uncomfortable. Alex’s older brother Sergei died after a car accident when Alex was 10.
Sergei Ovechkin? Doesn’t ring a bell. 😅 #NHL100 pic.twitter.com/o21Es4LKBo
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2017
Ovechkin did find a different Sergei and a Wayne at some point during the evening.
