VIDEO: Jon Hamm Referenced "Sergei" Ovechkin at NHL 100 Gala

Celebrating its 100th anniversary, the NHL 100 Gala, honoring the league’s greatest players. Jon Hamm, mid-Washington Capitals monologue zinger, accidentally referenced “Sergei” Ovechkin instead of Alex.

It was an innocent flub on Hamm’s part, though a bit uncomfortable. Alex’s older brother Sergei died after a car accident when Alex was 10.

Ovechkin did find a different Sergei and a Wayne at some point during the evening.

No coment,best of the best!

A photo posted by Alexander Ovechkin (@aleksandrovechkinofficial) on

