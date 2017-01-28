NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Matt Prater One-ups Justin Tucker, Kicks 76-Yard Field Goal in Practice

Matt Prater saw Justin Tucker’s 75-yard field goal and raised him a yard. The Lions kicker converted on his long-distance try and is now the official Pro Bowl practice record holder. Dismiss this kicker one-upsmanship at your own risk. One has to think the absurdly long exhibition field goals are part of the reason the Pro Bowl is sold out. Nothing puts rear ends in the seats like big legs.

