VIDEO: Matt Prater One-ups Justin Tucker, Kicks 76-Yard Field Goal in Practice

Matt Prater saw Justin Tucker’s 75-yard field goal and raised him a yard. The Lions kicker converted on his long-distance try and is now the official Pro Bowl practice record holder. Dismiss this kicker one-upsmanship at your own risk. One has to think the absurdly long exhibition field goals are part of the reason the Pro Bowl is sold out. Nothing puts rear ends in the seats like big legs.
Latest Leads
LSU's Skylar Mayes Throws Beautiful Pass to Wide-Open Player on Texas Tech Bench
This year’s LSU basketball team is not very good. Today’s loss to Texas Tech dropped the Tigers’ record to 9-11. Their (…)
VIDEO: Georgia Tech Upset No. 14 Notre Dame On Layup Buzzer Beater
At the BUZZer! Georgia Tech dramatically knocks off No. 14 Notre Dame, the third ranked team the Yellow Jackets have beaten in ACC (…)
VIDEO: Jon Hamm Referenced "Sergei" Ovechkin at NHL 100 Gala
Celebrating its 100th anniversary, the NHL 100 Gala, honoring the league’s greatest players. Jon Hamm, mid-Washington Capitals (…)
Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler Got Benched, Responded Poorly In Another Bulls Loss
Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were benched on Friday night following their criticisms of teammates earlier this week. Coach Fred Hoiberg (…)
James Harden Had Another 50-Point Triple-Double, Joel Embiid Was Also Awesome
James Harden had his second 50-point triple-double of the season on Friday in a 123-118 win over the Sixers. Harden had 51 points, 13 (…)
Chandler Parsons and CJ McCollum Engage in Twitter Flame War Over Airball Gif
The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, 112-109. Chandler Parsons had 8 points and shot an airball. The (…)
SFW VIDEO: Sideline Reporter Observed "Masturbation" in Cavaliers Huddle
The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, snapping a 3-game losing streak. After a big basket the Cavs (…)
Clippers And Knicks Seeking Third Team For Carmelo Anthony Trade
Carmelo Anthony to the Clippers?
Baylor Lawsuit Alleges 52 Rapes By Football Players In Four Years
This lawsuit is a bombshell.
UFC Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk Knocked Out the Denver Nuggets Mascot
A thing that happened.
Comments