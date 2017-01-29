Atlanta Falcons Emoji Is Accidentally Used In Many Political Tweets

After an immigration executive order from President Donald Trump, many voiced concerns on Twitter — some with an accidental Falcons emoji.

The controversial order included a 90-day ban on travelers from countries with predominantly Muslim citizens. Many protestors in New York showed up at JFK airport in response to two Iraqi refugees that were detained.

Meanwhile, many others posted on social media. While some used #NoBanNoWall and #MuslimBan hashtags, others included the #RiseUp hashtag.

However, those words are branded by the Atlanta Falcons (who will play in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots next week) as their team slogan.

Many have linked Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady to Donald Trump, so it’s particularly fascinating to see the hashtag included in anti-Trump tweets.

People are using a "Rise Up" hashtag to talk about refugee policy, and getting an Atlanta Falcons emoji pic.twitter.com/odoLQ1EuvV — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) January 29, 2017