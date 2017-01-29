Atlanta Falcons Emoji Is Accidentally Used In Many Political Tweets

NFL USA Today Sports

Oct 25, 2014; London UNITED KINGDOM; Atlanta Falcons inflatable logo and jersey and words "Rise Up" at the NFL Fan Rally at Trafalgar Square in advance of the International Series game between the Detroit Lions and the Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After an immigration executive order from President Donald Trump, many voiced concerns on Twitter — some with an accidental Falcons emoji.

The controversial order included a 90-day ban on travelers from countries with predominantly Muslim citizens. Many protestors in New York showed up at JFK airport in response to two Iraqi refugees that were detained.

Meanwhile, many others posted on social media. While some used #NoBanNoWall and #MuslimBan hashtags, others included the #RiseUp hashtag.

However, those words are branded by the Atlanta Falcons (who will play in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots next week) as their team slogan.

Many have linked Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady to Donald Trump, so it’s particularly fascinating to see the hashtag included in anti-Trump tweets.

