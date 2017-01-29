USA Today Sports

Dude Casually Flips in One-Handed Buzzer Beater from Like 80 Feet Away

Basketball

A basketball court is 94 feet long, so that makes this about an 80-foot one-handed buzzer beater by Pablo Aguilar of Herbalife Gran Caneria on Saturday against Valencia is Spain’s ACB.

Here’s another look at it.

