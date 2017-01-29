Dude Casually Flips in One-Handed Buzzer Beater from Like 80 Feet Away

A basketball court is 94 feet long, so that makes this about an 80-foot one-handed buzzer beater by Pablo Aguilar of Herbalife Gran Caneria on Saturday against Valencia is Spain’s ACB.
Here’s another look at it.
A basketball court is 94 feet long, so that makes this about an 80-foot one-handed buzzer beater by Pablo Aguilar of Herbalife Gran Caneria on Saturday against Valencia is Spain’s ACB.
Here’s another look at it.
It’s always amusing when someone in the sports world says they don’t pay attention to the press. They do. They all do. And the (…)
Yesterday at Oklahoma, the Big 12 championship trophies had to be moved from one place to another, and if the limitations of flat beds (…)
This year’s LSU basketball team is not very good. Today’s loss to Texas Tech dropped the Tigers’ record to 9-11. Their (…)
At the BUZZer! Georgia Tech dramatically knocks off No. 14 Notre Dame, the third ranked team the Yellow Jackets have beaten in ACC (…)
Celebrating its 100th anniversary, the NHL 100 Gala, honoring the league’s greatest players. Jon Hamm, mid-Washington Capitals (…)
Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were benched on Friday night following their criticisms of teammates earlier this week. Coach Fred Hoiberg (…)
James Harden had his second 50-point triple-double of the season on Friday in a 123-118 win over the Sixers. Harden had 51 points, 13 (…)
The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, 112-109. Chandler Parsons had 8 points and shot an airball. The (…)
Comments