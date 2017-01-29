Enraged by a Listicle, Markieff Morris is Balling

It’s always amusing when someone in the sports world says they don’t pay attention to the press. They do. They all do. And the proof always comes slipping out here and there.

Take, for example, Markieff Morris, who has been averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds since Jan. 12, when Bleacher Report published a list of the NBA’s 30 best power forwards and didn’t include Morris, the Washington Post reported.

“Ever since I’ve seen that it’s been kill,” Morris said. “They think I’m a [expletive] joke and I don’t play like that. So every game I look at that. It gives me more motivation.”

A sixth-year player from Kansas, Morris has averaged 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in his career. He’s averaging 14 and seven this year.

John Wall was also unhappy about the list.

John Wall, who sits next to Morris on the team charter plane, heard about the list and “thought it was a joke.” “They had backups better than him!” Wall exclaimed.

Morris and the Wizards probably have a point here, but Bleacher Report won’t mind the extra traffic.