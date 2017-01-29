John Cena Defeats AJ Styles in Remarkable Match, Ties Ric Flair's Title Accumulation

USA Today Sports

John Cena beat AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio tonight in a match that was an instant classic. The two took turns kicking out of each other’s finishers, applying and reversing submission maneuvers.

Cena, with the win, ties Ric Flair as being a 16-time world champion. Of course, wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer always points out that Flair actually held a world title belt in excess of 20 times, but in the parlance of WWE’s history this is nonetheless a major deal. What a damn match.

