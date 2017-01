John Lynch, the former safety for the Bucs and Broncos, will be the new 49ers general manager, according to Jay Glazer Adam Schefter:

Huge scoopage: 49ers are hiring John Lynch as their new general manager @NFLonFOX has learned — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 30, 2017

SF is hiring Hall-of-Fame candidate and FOX analyst John Lynch as GM, sources tell ESPN. Lynch back to Bay Area, where he went to Stanford. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2017

49ers are giving John Lynch an almost unprecedented six-year deal to become their GM, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2017

This is a shocking development; Lynch, a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist, had not previously been mentioned in any reports as a candidate. He has been a broadcaster for FOX since retiring from the NFL in 2008.

Time will tell if the pairing of Lynch and presumably Kyle Shanahan at head coach is a wise move for the 49ers.