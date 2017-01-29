Jon Rahm Solidifies Win at Farmers Insurance Open with Spectacular Eagle on 72nd Hole

Jon Rahm won his first PGA Tour event at the Farmers Insurance Open in a spectacular finish. Rahm, who turned pro last year and had shown flashes of brilliance with a tie for third at the Quicken Loans National and tie for second at the RBC Canadian Open in 2016, finished off Torrey Pines with an eagle on the 72nd hole to claim a three-stroke win over Charles Howell III and C.T. Pan.

Jon Rahm – Round 4 – Farmers Insurance Open HOLE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 OUT PAR 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 SCORE 5 4 2 4 3 5 4 3 5 35 HOLE 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 IN PAR 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 SCORE 4 2 4 3 4 4 3 3 3 30

I didn’t think a first time winner would emerge this week at Torrey because it’s such a difficult track, but here we are with back-to-back first time winners.

Rahm’s win at the top of a crowded leaderboard capped off a great day of golf that was difficult to watch thanks to CBS’s amazing ability to under perform. Sure there was no Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, or Tiger Woods, but the guys at the top put on a great show and viewers were clearly upset with the amount of actual golf that was shown. The poor broadcast prompted NoLayingUp’s Chris Solomon to start a petition for the broadcaster to show more actual golf coverage.

We've given them every possible chance. We don't ask for much. It's time to be heard: https://t.co/YbXYuDQxsO pic.twitter.com/7XDIqHj850 — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) January 29, 2017

@NoLayingUp had no idea Rahm was playing today and I have had the @CBS golf on since 1030am — wilkhawk (@bwilks) January 29, 2017

Hey @CBS people are tuned in to watch golf! Give the people golf! — Kevin Jachim (@kevjach) January 29, 2017