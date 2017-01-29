One of Oklahoma's Big 12 Championship Trophies Slid off a Cart and Shattered

Yesterday at Oklahoma, the Big 12 championship trophies had to be moved from one place to another, and if the limitations of flat beds aren’t obvious enough, here’s a good illustration.

Bad News: The Big 12 Championship Trophy was broken today. Good News: We have 9 others.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/TeXnur0RTn — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) January 28, 2017

Imagine being that poor man, the moment you saw that big, glass trophy sliding to its demise.

Fortunately for him, this sort of thing does happen from time to time. In 2012, one of Alabama’s national championship trophies came to its reward in similar fashion.

Alabama had its BCS Coaches Trophy crystal ball shatter on Saturday. Story coming soon. Here's what's left: pic.twitter.com/UgZABoVq — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) April 16, 2012

If it’s made out of glass, eventually somebody’s going to break it.