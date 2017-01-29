NCAAF USA Today Sports

One of Oklahoma's Big 12 Championship Trophies Slid off a Cart and Shattered

Oct 10, 2015; Dallas, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Longhorns during the Red River rivalry at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday at Oklahoma, the Big 12 championship trophies had to be moved from one place to another, and if the limitations of flat beds aren’t obvious enough, here’s a good illustration.

Imagine being that poor man, the moment you saw that big, glass trophy sliding to its demise.

Fortunately for him, this sort of thing does happen from time to time. In 2012, one of Alabama’s national championship trophies came to its reward in similar fashion.

 

If it’s made out of glass, eventually somebody’s going to break it.

