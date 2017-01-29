NFL USA Today Sports

Pat Tillman's Wife Blasts Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 8: Marie Tillman, widow of former NFL player Pat Tillman, who was killed while serving in the armed forces in Afghanistan, is introduced during the 2004 NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on August 8, 2004 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

Pat Tillman was undoubtedly an American hero. A man who gave up a lucrative NFL career to join the Army Rangers following the September 11 terrorist attacks. We all know his story. On Saturday night, Tillman’s widow, Marie, took to Facebook to strongly condemn President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration from several majority Muslim countries.

That is a quite a statement from the wife of an American hero. Regardless of what you think of the order or our new president, seeing the statements coming from so many service members and their families condemning it has been powerful.

