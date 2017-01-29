Pat Tillman's Wife Blasts Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

Pat Tillman was undoubtedly an American hero. A man who gave up a lucrative NFL career to join the Army Rangers following the September 11 terrorist attacks. We all know his story. On Saturday night, Tillman’s widow, Marie, took to Facebook to strongly condemn President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration from several majority Muslim countries.

That is a quite a statement from the wife of an American hero. Regardless of what you think of the order or our new president, seeing the statements coming from so many service members and their families condemning it has been powerful.