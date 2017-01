Randy Orton will (probably?) face John Cena at WrestleMania for the WWE title in early April after winning the Royal Rumble this evening. It appeared to be setting up for Roman Reigns to win the event and piss the hell out of most WWE fans — as happened two years ago — but we were mercifully saved that scenario when Orton eliminated him to win the battle royal.

All in all, this was a very fun WWE event, which bodes well for how the product will be in its peak season.