Denver Broncos Won't Trade For Tony Romo

Tony Romo’s future will be one of the biggest dramas of the NFL’s upcoming offseason. The longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback is out of a job thanks to the emergence of Dak Prescott, but he’s still under contract. What happens with him will be the most followed NFL story of the next few months.

One of the teams most often connected to Romo has been the Denver Broncos, who appear to be an upper-tier quarterback away from Super Bowl contention. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Denver doesn’t wan’t to trade for Romo and would only take him as a free agent.

Romo will turn 37 in April and has three non-guaranteed years left on his contract. He’s due to make $14 million in 2017, $19.5 million in 2018 and $20.5 million in 2019. There is no way the Broncos would be willing to take that contract on. Rather than spend that money, they would likely just keep rolling with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch under center for now.

That’s bad news for the Cowboys as the number of teams who might be willing to give something up in exchange for Romo has just been reduced by one.