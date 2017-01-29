VIDEO: Braun Strowman Demolishes Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens Retains Title at WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns had Kevin Owens mostly beaten — obvious caveat: in the confines of the scripted storyline — in tonight’s match for the Universal championship at the Royal Rumble. Then, Braun Strowman, who has been wildly entertaining of late, interfered on the champion’s behalf, exacting his revenge on Roman Reigns, who had recently speared Strowman twice — once alongside Goldberg.

Braun Strowman Chokeslams Roman Reigns Onto The Announce Table #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/xEae0g211N — Pro Wrestling Ultd (@pwunlimited) January 30, 2017

This serves the purpose of drawing Reigns into a feud with Strowman, and away from the Raw title scene for the near future.

Now: What’s next for Owens, and his “best friend” Chris Jericho, who was suspended above the ring in a shark cage and aside from passing down a pair of brass knuckles was a non-factor in the match?

The table is still getting set for the wide-open Royal Rumble later this evening.