Aqib Talib Still Thinks Snatching Michael Crabtree's Chain Was Funny

Here’s a bizarre photo from the Pro Bowl:

Why is it bizarre? Because the player in on the joke here is Marquette King, Oakland’s punter. I wonder if Michael Crabtree will find it funny that his teammate was part of this photo.

