Aqib Talib Still Thinks Snatching Michael Crabtree's Chain Was Funny

Here’s a bizarre photo from the Pro Bowl:
Why is it bizarre? Because the player in on the joke here is Marquette King, Oakland’s punter. I wonder if Michael Crabtree will find it funny that his teammate was part of this photo.
Here’s a bizarre photo from the Pro Bowl:
Why is it bizarre? Because the player in on the joke here is Marquette King, Oakland’s punter. I wonder if Michael Crabtree will find it funny that his teammate was part of this photo.
Obviously a factor.
Leaving it all on the field.
Security did not put in a pro bowl effort.
Kylie Jenner, who somehow has 84 million instagram followers … this is heavy and lengthy, but really look closely about the (…)
Comments