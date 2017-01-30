Bill Self Wore Yeezys in Kansas' Win Over Kentucky

Kansas beat Kentucky on Saturday, 79-73, in Lexington. Kansas was coming off a loss to West Virginia, so Bill Self pulled out all the stops by pulling on a pair of Yeezys. According to Sole Collector, Self was wearing the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in black and white. Self previously wore Yeezys in August 2015. It’s a bold move for Adidas to go after a piece of the coaching footwear market that Nike has dominated with the Air Bombay for the last two decades.

Here’s Self wearing regular dress shoes in Morgantown. You do the math.