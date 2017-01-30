NCAAB USA Today Sports

Bill Self Wore Yeezys in Kansas' Win Over Kentucky

Kansas beat Kentucky on Saturday, 79-73, in Lexington. Kansas was coming off a loss to West Virginia, so Bill Self pulled out all the stops by pulling on a pair of Yeezys. According to Sole Collector, Self was wearing the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in black and white. Self previously wore Yeezys in August 2015. It’s a bold move for Adidas to go after a piece of the coaching footwear market that Nike has dominated with the Air Bombay for the last two decades.

Here’s Self wearing regular dress shoes in Morgantown. You do the math.

MORGANTOWN, WV - JANUARY 24: head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts in the second half during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum on January 24, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

