Kirk Cousins Turned in the Greatest and Most Unnecessary Hustle Play of All Time

The NFL Pro Bowl took place on Sunday night and Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins really wanted to win. With his NFC squad down seven and driving in the game’s final minutes, Cousins threw what proved to be a game-sealing interception. As Denver’s Aqib Talib made his way down the field for a touchdown, Cousins summoned every bit of grit and hustle in his body, running more than 60 yards to take down Talib from behind and cause a fumble.

Cousins, a pending free agent who can anticipate a fat payday soon, said he didn’t think twice about doing his Rudy Ruettiger impression.

“I thought I had a chance to strip it, and maybe we’d recovered it,” Cousins said. “I don’t know. Something could’ve happened. You never know. You got to play it all the way through.”

Man. Cousins just cemented his place in the Football Guy Hall of Fame. Although, I guess one could say he’s so passionate about post-interception hustle because he’s so used to being in such a situation.