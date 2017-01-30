Kyle Shanahan Lost Falcons Gameplan for a Half-Hour in Backpack Mix-up

Kyle Shanahan, the offensive coordinator for the Falcons and presumed next head coach of the 49ers, had a major scare today when his backpack was missing after Atlanta’s media session in Houston. As USA Today’s Jarrett Bell reports, the misplaced backpack contained the Falcons’ gameplan.

Bell notes that Shanahan “paced” around Minute Maid Park and made “frantic phone calls” for nearly a half-hour before the bag was returned by veteran San Francisco Examiner columnist Art Spander, who took it by accident thinking it was his own backpack.

… We’re all thinking it: This would have been so much better if it had lingered and there was rampant speculation that this could somehow implicate the Patriots.