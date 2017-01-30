Le'Veon Bell Dropped A Skip Bayless Diss Track Called 'Shrimp Bayless'

Le'Veon Bell is not a fan of Skip Bayless. Apparently the two have some kind of long-running beef, where Bayless has ripped the Pittsburgh Steelers running back’s ability. Thankfully, Bell also styles himself as a rapper named “Juice” and now that his season is over he decided to drop a diss track called “Shrimp Bayless.” It’s everything you imagined it would be.

The lyrics are pretty great. One section is fantastic:

“Shrimp Bayless, I been hearing you lately. You love Jerry way too much you actin like y’all related. I got the Hall of Fame waiting, I’m the best and you hate it. I don’t know why you hate it. I don’t know why you hate me. Probably cause my name is mentioned close with some of the greatest. And then they talk about patience, you close to testing my patience. You say whatever for ratings.”

Dear Lord, I don’t ask for much, but please force Skip Bayless to rap something in response.

My one question: how has it taken so long for an athlete to do this to Bayless?