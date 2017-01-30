Roundup: Miss France Wins Miss Universe; Bomb Shelter Business Booming Out of "Trumpocalypse" Fears

Kylie Jenner, who somehow has 84 million instagram followers … this is heavy and lengthy, but really look closely about the Facebook section, which is scary … “People trust news but don’t want to pay for it” … on a weekend with no sports, by far, Donald Trump’s immigration order was the biggest story … regardless of what you think about it, here’s a story about how the immigration order doesn’t include countries where Trump has business ties … “Principal hid disruptive students in trailer during review visits” … wait, do political pundits not use facts? … “Bomb-shelter builder stays busy as customers prep for ‘Trumpocalypse’” … imagine being a 3rd year doctoral student and all of a sudden not being able for return to the US … “New York Called For Face Recognition Cameras At Bridges, Tunnels” … Miss France has won Miss Universe, 2017 …

My Mount Rushmore of sports announcing, and why somebody needs to tell the Patriots, Carmelo Anthony & the Cleveland Browns that the grass isn’t always greener. [Fox Sports Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

A lot of people paid a lot of money to see the epic Federer win over Nadal in the Australian Open final. [NYT]

Bjorn Nittmo, the former Bills kicker who was on the David Letterman show, finally speaks. [Buffalo News]

Hawks 142, Knicks 139 in four overtimes. Melo and Porzingis had fouled out, and no stars on Atlanta did. Hmmmm. [NY Post]

Mike Florio did not really agree with the top of The Big Lead’s Sports Media

“Most Powerful” list. [CBS Local]

Well, this isn’t pretty: The Cal athletic department lost $21.7 million in 2016. The reason? Debt on the stadium and the training center. [Mercury News]

Paul Johnson: Not happy with the ACC for Georgia Tech’s 2017 schedule. [AJC]

The over/under for the Pro Bowl was 78, but the AFC beat the NFC 20-13. It was the first year the game was in Orlando. [Sentinel]

Bruce Arena’s first game back with the US as the National team coach was a snoozer. USA 0, Serbia 0. [Planet Futbol]

It’s the all-star break in hockey! [LA Times]

Is Kyrie Irving the toughest check in the NBA?

Sports Illustrated put out this 69-second Nina Agdal swimsuit video.