Norm Macdonald appeared on Larry King’s show in October. When asked what the biggest risk he had ever taken was, Macdonald revealed he bet $400,000 on the Falcons before Super Bowl XXXIII┬áin 1999.

The Falcons were (+7.5) underdogs entering the game against the Broncos. Macdonald said he took the Falcons moneyline. The Broncos won 34-19. Macdonald did not mention whether he placed the bet before or after the Eugene Robinson incident.

