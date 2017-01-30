USA Today Sports

Remarkable, NSFW Compilation of WWE Fans Irate at Roman Reigns' Surprise Royal Rumble Entry

For a brief spell Sunday night, it felt as though Roman Reigns was going to win the Royal Rumble. At the no. 30 position, fans held their breaths for a surprise ranging from good — Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor — to great — Kurt Angle or Kenny Omega. Instead, we got Reigns. This compilation shows how a collection of WWE fans reacted in real-time.

In other words, Vince McMahon has everyone right where he wants them, wrapped around the finger of disdain for his decisions.

As it says in the title, language is NSFW.

