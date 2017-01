Sergio Garcia granted a fan a wish on Saturday when he agreed to let the fan caddie for him in an upcoming event. The superfan, Mark Johnson, had been tweeting at Garcia for a solid 206 straight days over seven months hoping for a chance to loop for the Spaniard but had not heard a peep until Saturday.

Ok @markjohno6969 I think I found the perfect day for you to get a taste of carrying my bag & make your dream come true! Are you ready? ๐Ÿ˜‰ — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) January 28, 2017

Johnson will get to do something very few fans ever have a chance to do, walk inside the ropes, but not only that, he’ll be carrying Sergio’s bag during the British Masters Pro-am.

@TheSergioGarcia you're my number one golfer please can I caddie for you when your caddie can't make it cheers ๐ŸŒ๐Ÿ‘ — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) July 7, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia I won't even ask for 10% wages just expenses will be good!! #Letmecaddieforyou #Day41 — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) August 16, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia My wife said I'm a stalker I said it will be better than our wedding day it's my dream! #Letmecaddieforyou #Day50 — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) August 25, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia We would be a great team & my wife looks very similar to @TheAngelaAkins they would get on great! #Letmecaddieforyou #Day89 pic.twitter.com/iBgBysa3hz — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) October 4, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia If you find me annoying so does my wife I've been married 15 years must be doing something right!#Letmecaddieforyou #Day98 — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) October 13, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia Maybe I should change it to #Come&caddieforme #Day142 — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) November 27, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia Day201 & im giving up on my dream! ๐Ÿ˜ข

Have a great season & go & get some W's #Letmecaddieforyou — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) January 23, 2017

[Golf Week]