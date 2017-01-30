Sportswriter Says He Was Fired for Tweet Comparing Trump Inauguration to 9/11, Pearl Harbor

On Saturday, we learned that NFL reporter Bart Hubbuch was no longer with the New York Post. A mild mystery was whether this news arose from Hubbuch’s since-deleted tweet with three dates: 12/7/41, 9/11/01, and 1/20/17.

Today, Hubbuch says that was indeed the reason for his dismissal from the newspaper:

An important status update: pic.twitter.com/kjZVOWjoRr — Bart Hubbuch (@BartHubbuch) January 31, 2017

Earlier today, Bryan Curtis published an interesting piece on sportswriters not sticking to sports.

Hubbuch’s tweet was particularly charged. Nevertheless, it feels like we are entering an era where there will be a lot more grappling between publications and journalists — sports and otherwise — about where the roving line is on political opinions posted on personal social media accounts.