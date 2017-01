MLB has punished the St. Louis Cardinals for hacking into the Houston Astros’ database in 2015. The Cardinals will pay a $2 million fine and lose their top two draft picks in next year’s draft.

The Cardinals still have the best fans in America and are unblemished when it comes to violating baseball’s unwritten rules, though. So, there’s that.

And, no, this was not exactly like Silicon Valley.