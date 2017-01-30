The Raiders Apparently Still Intend to Move to Vegas After Sheldon Adelson Pulls Out

Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, who had been spearheading the political process to get the Raiders to move to Las Vegas, pulled out of the process today. Last week, the Raiders submitted a proposal to pay $1 in annual rent for the stadium they would be playing in.

Not consulted and evidently feeling that this was a power play designed to alienate him, Adelson released a statement saying that this lease proposal “sent shockwaves through our community.”

For their part, the Raiders released a statement saying their hopeful move to Vegas is undeterred:

This #Raiders statement regarding Las Vegas is an important one: pic.twitter.com/BWJtlxUSTX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2017

Bravado aside, it remains to be seen if this is still a slam dunk. Will the Raiders be able to get it done in Adelson’s backyard with him not only not involved, but feeling slighted? Stay tuned!

It goes without saying that it will be a very interesting story when reporters begin to fill us in on the play-by-play of how Mark Davis and Sheldon Adelson had their falling out.