VIDEO: Ezekiel Elliott Tackled and Raced a Fan Who Ran on the Field at the Pro Bowl

Ezekiel Elliott had some fun with a fan who ran on the field during the Pro Bowl. First, Elliott tackled the guy. Security was nowhere to be seen. Then another player grabbed the guy and held him up. Still no security. Elliott then convinced the defender to put the guy down so he could race him to the end zone. The fan then ran into the end zone, raises his arms and posed as security walked over to him. Elliott tried to get involved again, but security separated the new friends.

Players should probably be discouraged from playing with fans who run onto the field. And perhaps the NFL should consider a more enthusiastic security force for future Pro Bowls. However, I would like to see a Pro Bowl event where the fastest players race regular people.