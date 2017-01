This video is aimed at driving Skittles awareness. It is still very, very good and proof that Marshawn Lynch is more than capable of carrying his own show. The former running back traveled to Houston, Scotland, to take the locals’ temperature on the upcoming Super Bowl and was infinitely entertaining. I’ll be shocked if he’s not pursuing a career in televised comedy by the end of the calendar year. I’d be disappointed, too, because it’d be a waste of talent.