New Zealand hosted Australia in a One Day International cricket match today in Auckland. The game was interrupted when a full-on, full-frontal, male streaker ran across the pitch. He avoided security, hopped a fence and very nearly got away, but he tripped and fell on his bare ass. Then as he tried to get up and keep running, security tackled him from behind. Was it worth it? Probably not, but it was a reminder that not all fans on the field are streakers.