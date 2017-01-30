Video of John Lynch Saying Kyle Shanahan Comes Off as Arrogant, But "I'd Hire Him in a Second"

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are likely going to be paired together in San Francisco for years to come. Lynch, who played for Shanahan’s father in Denver, was the color commentator for the Falcons’ playoff win over the Seahawks a couple weeks ago, and the soundbite above is interesting in light of the new developments.

Lynch, after the Falcons sustained a long touchdown drive, said that there was a feeling that Shanahan “maybe comes off a little confident — a little arrogant — I don’t care. I want an arrogant coach. I want a confident coach. I’d be hiring that guy in a second.”

There has been conflicting information about how long Lynch was involved in talks with the 49ers. Adam Schefter wrote that “[t]he idea to hire Lynch was his own. He personally called Shanahan and volunteered for the job about a week ago.”

Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport tweeted last night that the 49ers identified Lynch as a possible candidate “weeks ago.”

Whatever the case may be, Lynch and Shanahan have a helluva cleanup job on their hands, but they’re bolstered by long-term deals so we’ll get a chance to see if their vision is successful.