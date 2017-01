Paul George was in the conversation for best player besides LeBron James when he suffered a gruesome broken leg in 2014. He missed most of the ’14-’15 season but came back strong last season. This year he’s averaging 23 points, 6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals and he’s put up 30+ in four consecutive games. On Sunday, he dunked on Clint Capela (1.47 bpg, 15th in league), looking every bit the monster he was before his leg injury.