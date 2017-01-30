Watch Evan Turner Miss a Very Wide-Open 3 That Would Have Beaten the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors – sans Steph Curry – beat the Trail Blazers in Portland on Sunday, 113-111. The Blazers had the ball, down 2, with 5.5 seconds remaining. The ball was in-bounded to Evan Turner on the sideline. Turner somehow shook a stumbling Kevin Durant and got off a wide-open 3-point attempt which hit the rim twice before missing as the buzzer sounded.

Turner, who signed a 4-year, $70 million contract with Portland last summer, is shooting .299 from three-point range this season. That might not sound good, but it’s his best season behind the line since he shot 32% from 3 during the 2013-2014 season. For his career, he’s a 30% 3-point shooter. He shot better than 33% once in his career, back in ’12-’13.

Portland is 21-28 this season.