Wes Welker Hired By Houston Texans As Offensive Assistant

Wes Welker retired after the 2015 NFL season and we haven’t heard from him since. But on Monday the Houston Texans announced they had hired him as an offensive and special teams assistant.

Texans expected to hire Wes Welker as an offensive assistant and bring back Bobby King as linebackers coach this week. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 30, 2017

Welker and Texans head coach Bill O'Brien were with the New England Patriots together from 2007 through 2011.

Welker’s journey from undrafted free agent to five-time Pro Bowler is well documented. The diminutive wide receiver was a four-time All-Pro, led the AFC in receptions three times and racked up 903 catches for 9,924 yards and 50 scores during his career.

Clearly Welker is a guy who could offer advice to current NFL players. The guy has seen everything, from the highest highs to the lowest lows. He’ll probably make an excellent position coach eventually if he chooses to go that route.