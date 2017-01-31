Despite Public Rift, Antonio Brown Likely To Sign Extension With Steelers

Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been engaged in a bit of a public feud for weeks now. Word has consistently leaked out that the Steelers are fed up with his “antics.” Despite that, Steelers president Art Rooney II said the team anticipates extending its star receiver’s contract soon.

Art Rooney II: Steelers' expectation is to get a contract done with Antonio Brown. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 31, 2017

Brown will turn 29 this offseason and is due to make $8.71 million in 2017. Considering he’s turned in four-straight All-Pro seasons, the Central Michigan product will be one of football’s best bargains next year. Obviously Brown is going to want a new contract before the 2017 season kicks off and he certainly deserves it.

Over the past four seasons, Brown has caught 481 passes for 6,315 yards and 43 touchdowns. That’s roughly an average of 120 catches, 1,579 yards and 11 touchdowns. So yeah, he has earned a new deal.

Ben Roethlisberger called Brown out for “pouting” a few weeks ago, and we know his behavior has been wearing on teammates. Whispers of a potential trade have also been out there. Rooney seemed to put all of that to rest with his statement. Brown will likely be asked to rein in his behavior, but it appears he’ll continue to be a member of the Steelers.