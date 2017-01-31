Charles Oakley Thinks Charles Barkley Should "Stop Drinking At Work"

LeBron James went after Charles Barkley on Monday night. He called the TNT analyst out over his past actions and questions what right he had to criticize anyone. One person to quickly take LeBron’s side in the war against Barkley is Barkley’s long time rival and critic, Charles Oakley.

I love everything LeBron James said about the hater he need to stop drinking at work. TNT can I stop by and get a drink — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) January 31, 2017

Oakley has been very close to Michael Jordan since Oakley broke into the NBA with the Bulls in 1986. That’s why if you want to know what MJ thinks of Crying Jordan, you talk to Oakley. Jordan and Barkley had a falling out years ago, though they appear to have patched things up, but Oakley always had his own thing with Barkley.

In 1996 they fought during a preseason game between the Knicks and Rockets. In 1999, Oakley claimed to have slapped Barkley in the face during a players union meeting. In 2012, Oakley called out Barkley for being soft during their playing days. In May 2016, Oakley again criticized Barkley for never being tough. Both times he took a shot at Barkley’s spot on TNT. This is the first time he appears to have accused Barkley of drinking at work.