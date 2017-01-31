Eli Manning Gave Matt Ryan Some Incredible Advice on Beating Tom Brady

The Atlanta Falcons are going to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LI. Sorry, but it’s true. Eli Manning, who twice won the Super Bowl against Tom Brady and the Patriots, has shared the secret with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Look:

You might think, it’s difficult for a quarterback to do anything to stop the opposing quarterback since the only time they could conceivably be on the field together is during the coin toss, but Eli must know something we don’t.

What could Eli have possibly said? Maybe he shared some defensive schemes that might be effective against the Patriots system? Perhaps he told him to let the guys on defense know that Brady has a trick knee? Maybe Brady can’t dribble with his left hand? Who knows. So, Eli, how do you beat Tom Brady? Via The New York Post:

“I think his advice was, ‘You guys know yourselves, and you know what you do,’ ” Ryan said. “And at the end of the day, that’s probably some of the best advice you can get is to trust what we do and trust our process and who we are and how we do things. And I think we’ll be ready to go.”

So, basically, be yourself. Good stuff. No wonder all Eli’s friends have such great first dates. In very related news, Super Bowl media day is incredibly worthless.