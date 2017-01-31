NCAAF USA Today Sports

Jim Harbaugh Jumped In Pool Wearing Khakis, Socks After Recruit Committed

Oliver Martin, a four-star wide receiver from Iowa, committed to Michigan. Jim Harbaugh was on hand and jumped in the pool with him. Jumping in the pool fully clothed? Fine. But, the socks are a little weird.

