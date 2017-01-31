Michael Vick Hosting Official Retirement Party the Night Before the Super Bowl

Michael Vick, who last played in 2015 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is officially retiring this weekend according to TMZ. Vick is making it official by way of an “official retirement party” at Grooves of Houston on the eve of Super Bowl LI. No word on whether or not a party at a Houston nightclub with Gucci Mane is as official as submitting paperwork, but let’s hope so because we need Tom Brady to go through the same thing when he retires.

It’s a fitting time for Vick to retire with the Atlanta Falcons playing in the Super Bowl. Vick spent 6 years as the present and future of the Falcons before dog fighting landed him in jail and kept him out of the league for two seasons. He then spent 5 years in Philadelphia and a season with the Jets and Steelers.