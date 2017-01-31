National Signing Day 2017: The Top 8 Uncommitted Players

National Signing Day is on Wednesday. Here are the top eight prospects who remain uncommitted. Some will be great players. All will be sold as absolutely vital for their team’s fortunes moving forward.

Marvin Wilson [No. 6 Overall – DT, Texas] Wilson is a 6’4″ 330lb, presumably ready to go defensive tackle. He’s the top uncommitted prospect left in the 247Sports Composite. LSU is the favorite for him, though there have been a smattering of Crystal Ball picks for FSU. He will announce at 4 pm ET on ESPNU.

Aubrey Solomon [No. 25 Overall – DT, Georgia] Solomon is another five-star defensive tackle. He’s the play who decommitted from Michigan over a thank-you card. Michigan still leads for him after his epic in-home visit from Jim Harbaugh. He would slot immediately into the two-deep there due to depth issues. Other options would be Alabama or Georgia. He announces at 10:00 am ET.

LaBryan Ray [No. 26 Overall – SDE, Alabama] Ray is a five-star strongside defensive end, 6’4″ 260lbs. He’s the No. 1 player from Alabama. Florida and Tennessee are after him. Though, 100 percent of the 247 Crystal Ball picks having him going to the Crimson Tide. He announces some time on Signing Day.

Joseph Lewis [No. 31 Overall – WR, California] Lewis is a five-star wideout from Los Angeles. So, USC seems like the natural destination. But, Nebraska hired an assistant from Arizona and thinks they have a chance with him and his four-star teammate ATH Greg Johnson. Lewis announces at 4 pm ET.

Austin Jackson [No. 35 Overall – OT, Arizona] Jackson is the nation’s No. 8 offensive tackle prospect. He’s expected to end up at USC, though there has been some modest buzz about Washington. He announces at Noon ET.

K’Lavon Chaisson [No. 37 Overall – WDE, Texas] Chaisson is a 6’4″ 220-pound pass rusher. He’s expected to stay in state and sign with Texas, where he would be a solid fit for Tom Orlando’s defense. Florida and LSU are the other schools in play. He announces at Noon ET.

Jeff Thomas [No. 40 Overall – WR, Illinois] Thomas, a 5’10” wide receiver from East St. Louis, was the MVP of the Under Armour All-America Game with 148 yards and two touchdowns. Almost all the Crystal Ball picks have him joining the Miami Hurricanes. Louisville, Illinois, Oregon, and Tennessee are other possibilities. He announces at 10:00 am ET.

Jay Tufele [No. 41 Overall – DT, Utah] Tufele is the No. 3 defensive tackle on the board. He has had multiple schools after him. Tufele was expected to stay in-state at Utah, though there has been a late flurry of Crystal Ball picks for USC. Ohio State is also in play. He announces at Noon ET.