National Signing Day: All Sorority Girl Name Team 2017

National Signing Day has arrived. Last year we did an All “Sorority Girl” name team for recruits whose names could double as sorority girls. Here is the 2017 edition. Enjoy.
QB: Bailey Hockmann
RB: Erin Collins
FB: Tory Carter
WR: D.D. Bowie
WR: Sage Surratt
TE: Cameron Butler
OT: Riley Locklear
OG: Jordan Reid
OC: Hayden Howerton
OG: Audry Horn
OT: Ashton Morgan
WDE: Alex King
DT: Aubrey Solomon
DT: Mandy Alonso
SDE: Britt Beery
OLB: Raven Saunders
ILB: Avery Roberts
OLB: Giovannia Moore
CB: Madison Cone
S: Paris Ford
S: Shannon Showers
CB: Allie Green
