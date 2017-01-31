National Signing Day: All Sorority Girl Name Team 2017

National Signing Day has arrived. Last year we did an All “Sorority Girl” name team for recruits whose names could double as sorority girls. Here is the 2017 edition. Enjoy.

QB: Bailey Hockmann

RB: Erin Collins

FB: Tory Carter

WR: D.D. Bowie

WR: Sage Surratt

TE: Cameron Butler

OT: Riley Locklear

OG: Jordan Reid

OC: Hayden Howerton

OG: Audry Horn

OT: Ashton Morgan

WDE: Alex King

DT: Aubrey Solomon

DT: Mandy Alonso

SDE: Britt Beery

OLB: Raven Saunders

ILB: Avery Roberts

OLB: Giovannia Moore

CB: Madison Cone

S: Paris Ford

S: Shannon Showers

CB: Allie Green