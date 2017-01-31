Roundup: Jimmer Fredette Rules Shanghai; Ish Smith Destroys Marcus Smart with Crossover & Megyn Kelly to the Today Show?

Camila Morrone, a model … Florida, of course: “Man in SpongeBob outfit stood over sleeping woman in St. Pete” … Mischa Barton was allegedly drugged with GHB while out on her 31st birthday, and then this happened … “Starbucks to Hire 10,000 Refugees Over Next 5 Years” … reporter does a nice job dodging Mexico kidnapping scam … “Bald men are more successful, intelligent and masculine — science says” … alt-right crazy person shot and killed eight people at a mosque in Quebec City … Donald Trump’s voter fraud expert was registered in three states … sounds like Megyn Kelly is going to host the 9 am EST portion of the Today Show … “Mystery death of ex-KGB chief linked to MI6 spy’s dossier on Donald Trump” …

You have no idea how popular Jimmy Fredette is in the Chinese Basketball Association, starring for Shanghai. [Vertical]

Incredible look back at the Rivals class of 2007. Thirty-nine players eventually got drafted, 20 are still in the league, and four are dead. [Washington Post]

My Mount Rushmore of sports announcing, and why somebody needs to tell the Patriots, Carmelo Anthony & the Cleveland Browns that the grass isn’t always greener. [Fox Sports Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

RIP former NC State star Charles Shackleford, who was found dead in his North Carolina house. [Raleigh News & Observer]

Between the alleged sexual assault in the dorm, the drug charge for Carlton Bragg, and now guard Lagerald Vick likely hit a female student, Bill Self has a lot of questions to answer. [Kansas City Star]

Sheldon Adelson, the wealthy man in Las Vegas, has pulled out of the Raiders proposed stadium plan. Does Oakland get re-directed to San Diego? [Review Journal]

I can’t tell – is Matt Millen throwing some shade at John Lynch here? Better be able to manage people! [Freep]

A high school basketball team in Minnesota only takes 3-pointers and attempts layups. They don’t do midrange shots. [WSJ]

Tua Tagovailoa is known as the “Tim Tebow of Hawaii” and he’s going to play QB at Alabama. [AL.com]

LeSean McCoy can’t stop taking shots at Chip Kelly’s demise. [Crossing Broad]

Ish Smith dropped Marcus Smart with a crossover.

Sports Illustrated is teasing the swimsuit issue with a Gigi Hadid – Sara Sampaio video.