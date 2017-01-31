The Schmo and The Pro: Tony Jefferson

Tony Jefferson lead the 2016 Arizona Cardinals in tackles this season (96) and will be a highly coveted free agent this offseason. The Schmo summons Jefferson to the show and discovers the strong safety wears $19 earrings.
