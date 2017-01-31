Tiger Woods Flew Commercial for the First Time in 10 Years

Tiger Woods is coming off of a missed cut at Torrey Pines in his first PGA Tour event since August of 2015. His next event is the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, where he’s won twice in seven starts, and after taking a quick private jet from San Diego to Los Angeles, Woods got held up by the protests at the airport before boarding what he claimed to be his first commercial flight in 10 years.

Via ESPN: For the first time in what Woods estimated to be at least 10 years, he was taking a commercial flight, mostly because of the convenience of having a nonstop option from Los Angeles. It is unclear if some strings were pulled, but Woods arrived just 30 minutes prior to departure for a flight that left late.

Makes sense.

Woods has also been enjoying the European Tour’s shorts policy during practice days.

This is something you won't see on the PGA Tour: Tiger Woods in shorts. The European… https://t.co/G2SKoKWVVv pic.twitter.com/NXXxLlv9iS — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) January 31, 2017

Who could blame him?

Sergio Garcia, who is also entered in the event, had this to say of Woods’ return to the sport when asked about expectations for the 14-time major champion:

“If you mean like the way he played like in early 2000 and stuff like that, it is difficult,” Garcia said. “He’s got a lot of qualities and he can obviously get to a high level. To get to that level is very difficult, even for him, because he’s [41] now. So his body doesn’t move the way it used to move when he was 20, 25. “But we’ll see. Everything is a little bit of a question mark for all of us, so you know, we’ll see how it goes in the next four or five months.”

Garcia’s answer pretty much sums up everyone’s feelings about Woods at this point. He’s older, isn’t going to be able to perform like he did prior to 2008, and no one really knows exactly how his return will end up, but most are optimistic that Woods will be able to get back to a point where he can make a few runs at some events.